Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

UROV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

