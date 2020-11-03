US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

USFD stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 251.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

