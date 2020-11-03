ValuEngine Downgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $9,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

