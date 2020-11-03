ValuEngine Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Hold

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $94.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP grew its position in Insperity by 97.1% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insperity by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

