ValuEngine Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Hold

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $94.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP grew its position in Insperity by 97.1% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insperity by 19.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
