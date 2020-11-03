ValuEngine Upgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to “Hold”

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPTN. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

