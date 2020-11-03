ValuEngine Upgrades New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) to “Buy”

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE NFH opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New Frontier Health has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 363.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 79.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 40,089.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,479 shares during the last quarter.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.