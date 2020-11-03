ValuEngine Upgrades New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) to “Buy”

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE NFH opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New Frontier Health has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.83.
New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.
About New Frontier Health
New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.
