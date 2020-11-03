Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,940,000.

VGT stock opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.95. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

