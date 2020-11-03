Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

