Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,137,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.