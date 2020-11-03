VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%.

VBIV stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $543.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.