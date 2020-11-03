Vector Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Vector Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Vector Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VACQU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,070,000.

