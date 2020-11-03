Vector Group (VGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Vector Group has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Richard Lampen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 875,000 shares valued at $8,644,750. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

