Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $273.24. 3,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average is $245.43. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

