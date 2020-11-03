VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Position Lessened by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 398,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in VEON were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEON. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. New Street Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

