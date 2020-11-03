Veritaseum Price Tops $2.46 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $7,425.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00017940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00076670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00194719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.01113898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

