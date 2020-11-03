Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $995.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,566 shares of company stock worth $275,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

