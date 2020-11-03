VIA optronics AG’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VIAO)

VIA optronics’ (NASDAQ:VIAO) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. VIA optronics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During VIA optronics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIA optronics stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIA optronics AG (NASDAQ:VIAO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. VIA optronics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of VIA optronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

