VIA optronics AG’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VIAO)

VIA optronics’ (NASDAQ:VIAO) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. VIA optronics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During VIA optronics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.
