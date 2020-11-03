Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSAT opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. ValuEngine cut Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

