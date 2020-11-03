Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in October

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

VITFF stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

