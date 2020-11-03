Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIR stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

