VirTra (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.30.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

