Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 99,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

