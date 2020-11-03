Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Visa worth $516,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of V stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

