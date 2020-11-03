Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE:VSH opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

