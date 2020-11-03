Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) and Wanderport (NYSE:WDRP) Financial Review

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) and Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Vivint Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivint Solar and Wanderport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 4 1 0 2.20 Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Solar presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 57.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Wanderport.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Solar and Wanderport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $341.04 million 15.90 -$102.18 million ($3.49) -12.34 Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wanderport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and Wanderport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar -23.48% -186.43% -15.92% Wanderport N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Solar has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanderport has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Wanderport on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Wanderport Company Profile

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

