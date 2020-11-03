Voit & Company LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

NYSE WEC opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

