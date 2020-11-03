Voit & Company LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Voit & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.2% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Visa by 93.6% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,831,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

