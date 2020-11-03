Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €127.78 ($150.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

