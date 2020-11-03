Voya Financial (VOYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voya Financial stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

