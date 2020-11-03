Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.