Waltonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Allbit and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $1.68 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.02804480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,182,764 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Allbit, COSS, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

