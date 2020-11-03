Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (W7L) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

W7L stock opened at GBX 67.68 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 million and a P/E ratio of 223.60. Warpaint London PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.55.

Get Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) alerts:

About Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.