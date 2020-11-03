Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (W7L) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

W7L stock opened at GBX 67.68 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 million and a P/E ratio of 223.60. Warpaint London PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.55.

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

