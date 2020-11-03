Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Shares of WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

