Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $128.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

