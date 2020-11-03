WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.74-3.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.75. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.74-3.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

