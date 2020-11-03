Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (ENEL)

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT: ENEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €8.20 ($9.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel SpA has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

