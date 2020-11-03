Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $240.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.15.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 216.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Arista Networks by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

