Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $96.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

