West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $271.40 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

