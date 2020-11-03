Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 328,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

