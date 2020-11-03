Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Shares of WNEB opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

