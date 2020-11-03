Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$4.25

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.47%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,308,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,887,572.60. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

