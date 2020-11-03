Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WING stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

