Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

