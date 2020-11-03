WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 2,294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

