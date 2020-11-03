WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of WW International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.45.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.