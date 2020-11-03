xBTC Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One xBTC token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $23,004.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00197160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01120047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002665 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,268,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,906,185 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

