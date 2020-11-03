Xencor (XNCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.80.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

