Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XYL. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Xylem stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

