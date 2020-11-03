Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YRI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.11 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,828,299.50. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$100,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,137.72. Insiders sold a total of 69,600 shares of company stock worth $624,228 in the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

